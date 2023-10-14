After learning all the secrets of the world of cinema thanks to the actor and director Paco León, Joaquín is ready to take the leap and get in front of the camera. He Now he wants to be a reporter!

With Sonsoles Ónega, our rookie wants to get started in the world of journalism and reporting. And who better than the presenter of And Ahora Sonsoles to teach the former soccer player.

And there is a myth in this world. Do reporters have to learn to walk backwards? Sonsoles Ónega has prepared a hazing for Joaquín in which he has to learn precisely that.

The presenter has set up an obstacle course for our rookie to avoid while doing a report while looking at the camera. “This is very difficult!” says Joaquín when he sees the challenge that lies ahead of him.

Would he have been able to achieve it? Don’t miss a new program by Joaquín, the rookie with Sonsoles Ónega next Thursday at 10:45 p.m. on Antena 3.