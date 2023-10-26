Sonic Supertarsdeveloped and published by SEGA, is the new video game dedicated to the fastest blue hedgehog in the gaming world. Attualmente disponibile su PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC, the production was reviewed by our Emanuele Feronato.

In the first episode of Sonic Superstars Speed ​​Strats, i Sonic fans will discover more about the single-player experience and playable characters: After completing the Story Mode of Sonic Superstars, a fifth character, Trip, will be available with his own single-player campaign, filled with even more challenging enemies and obstacles. Other experiences to enjoy, in which you can test yourself in Time Trial mode to score the fastest time possible in different areas, challenge friends and players from all over the world in Battle mode by trying your hand at a vast range of minigames or in the action phases character specials, uniquely designed for each of the four main heroes and their abilities.

Previous article

Exoprimal – Anteprima Hands-On