Just a few days ago the analysis of Sonic Superstars was published, a game that would hit stores this Tuesday, October 17. Nevertheless, SEGA could have suffered a leak in which all the plans for the saga are advanced during the year 2024. The Twisted Voxel portal reports that a PowerPoint presentation would be the document that has leaked the following details.

To start the year, the spin-off of Sonic The Movie will be ready to premiere. This is the Knuckles series, which will feature Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”, “The Mindy Project”) as the protagonist reprising the role of Wade Whipple. This project from the SkyShowtime streaming platform would arrive at the beginning of the year, like the third season of Sonic Primeanimated series that will return to Netflix in the first trimester.

In the video game section there would be several new developments. First of all, there is a new mobile game in development planned for spring 2024, while Sonic Superstars would have DLC, unknown if they would be paid or free like those of Sonic Frontiers. By the end of the year it is expected a completely new game that would be preceded by an animated prologuesomething that SEGA is doing with all the blue hedgehog games.

Sonic returns to theaters

To end the year, as planned, Sonic 3: The Movie will be released in theaters, although to this day no details of its plot have emerged after what was seen at the end of the previous film. Luckily, the series starring Knuckles will take place between the events of the second film and the third, showing how the character agrees to train Wade as his protégé to teach him the ways of the warrior Echidna.

It is unknown if everything mentioned will end up being true, although it would not be strange if these were finally the plans for a saga in full swing.

