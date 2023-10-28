We all remember its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most notable titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, a video of the Sonic Symphony World Tour playing the main theme of the game at the Brazil Game Show and London has been shared. You can see it below:

You already know that we have already shared our analysis, and you can take a look at it here. Don’t forget that some copies of the game are already circulating. We recommend you be careful with spoilers. We will not share any on the website.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

