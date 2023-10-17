Today is the day of Sonic Superstars and, as usual for a game that comes out simultaneously on many different platforms, users are wondering how much the various versions differ from each other.

In this article we will focus on differences between the PS5 version and the Nintendo Switch version of Sonic Superstars, using a video published by the well-known YouTube channel GameXplain.

First of all, the clear difference stands out regarding definition and frameratewhere PS5 wins hands down with a fluidity definitely beyond expectations.

Also the aspect of lighting it is not to be underestimated, where the Switch is brighter but “flat”, the PS5 makes better use of the shadows, creating depth that we could not perceive on the Nintendo console.

Despite this, the title stands out extremely pleasant in both situations, not presenting annoying technical problems to any segment of the user.

We talked about Sonic Superstarsin our review, as a 2D Sonic game that tends to take the most functional and beloved aspects of the previous chapters, while providing a new and modern point of view thanks to the technical choices of the SEGA team.

We remind you that Sonic Superstars is available starting from today su PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC e Nintendo Switch.