We arrived faster than Sonic to offer you a compilation of Sonic Superstars notes so that you can know and contrast all the opinions that this new game has generated in its international analyses.

Sonic Superstars It releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 17, but its reviews have already been published. Do you have doubts about the new game in SEGA’s quintessential platform saga?

Well, the first thing we have to tell you is that do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis of Sonic Superstars, a return to 2D accompanied by a few innovations which we have valued as follows:

Very good move by a Sonic Team that has managed to offer the sensations that veteran fans wanted, but with modern incentives and features. It shines almost as much as a Chaos Emerald.

Of course, if what you are looking for is to know other opinions, here we leave you with a few ratings and notes about the game issued by the international press. How has Sonic Superstars fared around the world?

Well, the truth is that on Metacritic, the game has garnered mixed reviews that place it at a low 7 as an average score. There are some aspects that convince and others that do not. Take a look:

Notas de Sonic Superstars

80 – VGC: Sonic Superstars absolutely nails the classic 16-bit Sonic game. Its power-ups are hit or miss and its co-op and bonus modes will divide opinion, but fans of the Mega Drive/Genesis days will love the way this mixes that old feel with a new look. 80 – Games Radar: Sonic Superstars is like a modern version of the Genesis classics, with all the good and bad that entails. The four-player co-op functionality on the same screen works surprisingly well, and the new Emerald powers keep things fresh. 70 – The Gamer: Sonic Superstars brings us agonizingly closer to the definitive 2D Sonic game, but for now, it’s a good foundation to build on. 70 – IGN: While the campaign is still fun, Superstars’ multiplayer components are much worse options than anything in previous Sonic games. Much like getting Emeralds out of the woods, Sonic Superstars’ new ideas end up feeling like a mix of interesting and misguided. 50 – Gamingbolt: Sonic Superstars started out so well and with so much potential, but quickly fell off a cliff due to its irritating level design, forgettable soundtrack, and strange aesthetic choices.

Will you get this Sonis Superstars? In case you want more details about the game, know that Sonic Superstars will have Battle Mode. Here are the main details of the multiplayer mode for 4 and 8 players.