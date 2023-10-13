We are just a few days away from the release of Sonic Superstars and surely all users on consoles and PC are eager to start this adventure with the blue hedgehog. It is because of this that we can now know the average score that the game has achieved on Metacritic.

As you surely know, this installment will arrive in the middle of next week and will allow you to meet Sonic The Hedgehog again to explore the mystical Northstar Islands with Tails, Knuckles and Amy alone or with 3 other players.

Sonic needs your help on a new journey

If you want to know how its average score is going on Metacritic, let us tell you that Sonic Superstars is getting decent ratings in the press, so we invite you to continue reading to find out all the details.

At the time of writing this text, the game has received 26 reviews, which have given it an average score of 75/100, a rating that will surely change in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that the highest score is 90/100 from The Games Machine, who consider that Sonic Superstars is practically faithful to the style of the saga but with some new features, so its base always remains in the old and beloved gameplay. from Sonic.

On the other hand, the lowest score is 50/100 from Gamingbolt, where they state that Sonic Superstars started out very well and with a lot of potential, but quickly fell off a cliff due to its irritating design, forgettable soundtrack, and strange choices. aesthetics.

As you can see, the press is receiving the delivery with somewhat divided opinions and we will have to wait until the day of its release to find out if it manages to improve its rating, in addition to being liked by the community.

Sonic Superstars will be available from next Tuesday, October 17 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

What do you expect from this delivery? Tell us in the comments.

