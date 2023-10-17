We have good news for all those who were waiting for Sonic Superstars, since the game has just arrived on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC and wants to excite its fans with an interesting launch trailer.

Sonic is ready for a new adventure

As you surely remember, this installment is the first 2D hedgehog title made by Sonic Team in 13 years, so SEGA fans were already eager to try it.

Due to its recent release, those responsible for it have just published a taste of what awaits you in this adventure, so you can now see the launch trailer below.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, in this title you will travel through the mystical Northstar Islands in the role of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy; You will navigate through unprecedented places alone or with 3 other players and prevent Dr. Eggman, Fang and a mysterious new rival from doing their misdeeds on the islands in Badniks.

If you want to know what this new Sonic The Hedgehog game has to offer and you’re still not sure it’s worth your time, we invite you to read our review so you know what you’ll find. You just have to click on this link. In addition, you can find out its average score on Metacritic here.

Sonic Superstars está disponible en PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC.

Will you give this SEGA installment a chance? Tell us in the comments.

