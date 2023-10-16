We remember well its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most anticipated titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars!

This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year. As you can see, it will compete with Super Mario Bros Wonder, which launches three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, it seems that it has been confirmed that there are release update available. This is what was shared:

The game has a day one update. It is recommended to apply this update before starting to play to get the best experience. The update will bring Sonic Superstars to the Version 1.0.5, but SEGA has not provided details about the changes it introduces. Sonic Superstars is available digitally and physically on Nintendo Switch for $60. For the most passionate fans, there is a Digital Deluxe version available for $70, which includes: LEGO Fun Pack. Sonic Rabbit Skin. Mecha Sonic Skin for Battle Mode. Additional wallpapers for the main menu. Digital art book and mini-original of the soundtrack.

We have also shared our analysis already, and you can take a look at it here. Don’t forget that some copies of the game are already circulating. We recommend you be careful with spoilers. We will not share any on the website.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

Via.