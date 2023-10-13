We all remember its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most anticipated titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars!

This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year. As you can see, it will compete with Super Mario Bros Wonder, which launches three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, it seems that the news media are already publishing their analysis. Thanks to this, we have already known your current average score on Metacritic.

This is from 74/100 with the first 24 published analyzes. We have also shared our analysis already, and you can take a look at it here.

Don’t forget that some copies of the game are already circulating. We recommend you be careful with spoilers. We will not share any on the website.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

