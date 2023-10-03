Today issce la parte 2 di Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break, published on Sonic’s official social channels.

Sonic Superstars: Fang’s Big Break takes inspiration from the story of Sonic Superstars and the recent animated video Trio of Trouble, re-introducing Fang and his first adventures in the Northstar Islands. In this update, Fang begins a new hunt for the island’s inhabitants and encounters an unexpected challenge along the way. To find out more, check out Sonic’s social media!

It will be possible to pre-order the standard, physical and digital editions, or the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Superstars, before launch on sonicsuperstars.com, to get the exclusive LEGO Eggman appearance. Plus, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024, and receive a redesigned classic skin of Amy Rose in Sonic Superstars when the game releases on October 17. To view the terms and conditions, visit the official Sonic Superstars website.