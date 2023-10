We have new content available. This is an update already officially released for the great Sonic Mania. In its Plus version.

Some of you may have already noticed: it has been updated to the version 2.0.2. Here’s what it includes:

Fixes game crashes when playing as Tails and implements additional bug fixes.

