After the SEGA Ages deals, we now have more discounts from SEGA. Apparently, they have launched a new promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Offers on Nintendo Switch

It seems that the offers have been announced for now only for Europe and Americaand you can take advantage of them until October 31, 2023. However, if you do not have a European or American account and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in any territory at this link.

You can see them below, with really tempting discounts:

Sonic Colours: Ultimate – 15,99€ (normalmente 39,99€)

Sonic Forces – 7,99€ (normalmente 19,99€)

Sonic Mania – 7,99€ (normalmente 19,99€)

Team Sonic Racing – 15,99€ (normalmente 39,99€)

What do you think of these Switch offers? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

