The famous blue hedgehog, Sonic, has celebrated as a tribute the long-awaited FNAF movie premiere. The message has been very clear and concise through social networks, and has managed to capture the attention of millions of fans around the world.

“I just have to work until morning. It sounds easy right?”

That was the message shared by the official Sonic the Hedgehog account through “X”. Reaching at the time of writing this news more than 600,000 impressions on the network that once was Twitter. Fans have expressed their emotion for this beautiful gesture that the blue hedgehog has had with the work of Scott Cawthon.

Just gotta spindash till morning. Sounds easy, right? pic.twitter.com/Uy0VZUWnSF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 26, 2023

And the film adaptation directed by Emma Tammi It is leaving us with very good feelings. Going through the mysterious post-credits scene, the bonuses and gifts that will be shared at Cinemex, and the places where we can enjoy the film.

The truth is that as part of the Nintendera community, it is quite touching to see how other communities are so well united and cohesive within the same area: the entertainment industry, of which Nintendo intends to establish itself as one of the greatest exponents in the future, although it is already taking very good first steps currently.

