Great news, League of Legends fans! It looks like we have news about Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story for Nintendo Switch. This is a title that is on its way to the hybrid console.

According to what was shared, The game will arrive this November 1st from 2023 to Nintendo Switch and will accompany you a comic series. These are the details:

Ahead of their release, Tequila Works and Riot Forge offer a new way to meet Nunu and Willump. A five-issue comic series has been released, written by Ian St. Martin, Senior Storyteller at Riot Games. The comic series is free and can be found on the official website in Spanish. The story reveals how Nunu and Willump met and embarked on the adventure of the League of Legends game.

As for gameplay, venture into the idyllic but treacherous world of Freljord as Nunu, a boy on a quest to find his lost mother. Discover the secrets, myths and legends buried deep in the frozen tundra with your best friend, a wise and playful yeti named Willump, and discover one inspiring story and one puzzle at a time.

We leave you with the new trailer:

What do you think? Does the title catch your attention? You can share it in the comments. We also leave you with the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

Fuente.