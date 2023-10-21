At Tarreo we have told these types of stories countless times, which show how video games serve not only to get away from this world for a while, which can be quite cruel at times, but also to improve the ties between family or friends. Something that gamer and writer Scott Innes was apparently aware of, who gave the game Red Dead Redemption to his father, who according to his son, “from time to time played with first-person games and similar PS3 titles” .

However, turning 70, he wanted to do “something a little different” and knowing that Red Dead Redemption II has been hailed as “the best open world game ever made”, it wouldn’t have been possible without the original, so he thought It was the perfect gift to then start playing the popular sequel. Something that was completely successful, because soon this elderly gamer began to share his enthusiasm for the game with his son, sending her messages about his adventure in the Old West.

You can read: Baldur’s Gate Screenwriter Dedicated 20,000 Hours to Dungeons & Dragons Before Creating RPG Games “I owe a lot to D&D. “My friendships, my career, my mental stability”

According to this son in one publication of Twitter/X, the 70-year-old aspiring cowboy was learning the ropes under the tutelage of John Marston, which he told him in one of the first text messages he sent him. In it, the father said: “I tried the game yesterday and it’s great.” He then added: “Once I understood what the buttons did.” We have all been there!”. Two months later, the father returned to talk about his experiences, apologizing for not having responded sooner, saying that he was “riding around Gaptooth Ridge and taking on some bandits at Armadillo.”





Text messages that caused an immediate response from several users who came across the post, including someone what does it say: “I love that your dad signs his text messages with xxx and apologizes for not responding faster. What a gentleman” or like that of a player who shared a text message with her father, from whom she bought RDR2 a few years ago, saying: “This reminded me of when I bought RDR2 for my dad (similar age to you) a few years ago. My family is vegetarian and opposes blood sports, but this text made me laugh!”





Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord