While the Cameroonian tries to redeem himself from a series of mistakes with Manchester United after his maxi-transfer in the summer, the Swiss is playing to rewrite the Nerazzurri’s record for clean sheets

There probably couldn’t have been more diametrically opposed moments. Yann Sommer on one side, André Onana on the other. The former took the latter’s place between the Inter posts after a summer changing of the guard which – there is no denying it – made more than one fan worried during the 2023-2024 pre-season. And instead, at the beginning of October, smiles infect the Nerazzurri people even when talking about the new number 1.

When the sample to be examined begins to be large and the short term becomes medium, the numbers acquire considerable weight. And in this sense Inter’s defensive phase is working wonderfully: the Nerazzurri conceded their first goal of the season from Rafael Leao in the 5-1 derby on 16 September, then a puncture in the Champions League from Brais Mendez of Real Sociedad and finally the Nedim Bajrami-Domenico Berardi pairing. For statistical convenience we remain on Serie A – even if Benfica also remained without a goal on Tuesday – and this short list, excluding this, means that in the first seven matchdays there were as many as five clean sheets. Inter are the best defense in the championship in terms of goals conceded (according to Bologna, their next opponent), no one in Europe is completely clean in the first half and there have never been so many clean sheets at this point in the season since 2005-2006 with Roberto Mancini on the bench and Julio Cesar in goal. Not bad for a goalkeeper who was snatched from Bayern Munich for the modest sum of not even 7 million euros…

Obviously the Swiss international presented himself very well, but the help from the defensive department and the overall attentive attitude of all his teammates also weighed heavily. From 2000 onwards, there are not many teams that have achieved 6 clean sheets in the first 8 days of Serie A: Inter in 2005-2006 and 2003-2004, Juventus three times, Roma three times, plus Bologna and Udinese once each. In short, Sommer is maintaining a record pace and – even passing Inter-Bologna unscathed – he would enter an exclusive club limited to ten other precedents in the Serie A of the Third Millennium. Only Roma in 2013-2014 managed to achieve 7 clean sheets in the first 8 rounds of the championship.

It remains curious, however, that in the meantime Inter’s old love is wavering. The rich partnership between Onana and Manchester United began with more than a few difficulties between the Premier League and the Champions League, including Tuesday’s disastrous evening at Old Trafford against Galatasaray. To the point that, according to what ESPN UK reports, he is considering not participating in the next Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon (from 13 January to 11 February 2014 in Ivory Coast) to concentrate on the Red Devils.

Of course, unlike Sommer the Cameroonian has a defense that seems to be working against him and is often forced to outdo himself to avoid scoring, maximizing the risk of errors under pressure. He himself, however, is undoubtedly performing much less than the unsurpassed version for the Nerazzurri. In the whole of 2022-2023 Onana has only recorded the mistake at home against Empoli in January, in a couple of months in England he has already at least quadrupled the serious errors. And to think that the Red Devils have invested well over 50 million euros for him: the apprehensive fans are now in very different latitudes…

