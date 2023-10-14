The Swiss goalkeeper spoke about the team: “We have great qualities and are coming off good performances. The aim is to achieve important goals”

Objective first place in the standings. Yann Sommer, currently chasing qualification for Euro 2024 with his Switzerland, spoke to Srf about Inter’s moment after the draw against Bologna which cost them first place in the standings: “Unfortunately on the last day before the break we are slipped to second place – he said – and it’s a shame because we put in good performances like in the second match of the Champions League group against Benfica. Inter is a team with great qualities and which has a great desire to achieve important goals together There’s a nice environment and little by little I’m adapting to the group.”

PRIMACY

—

Sommer now aims to regain first place in the standings as quickly as possible, taking it away from his Rossoneri cousins: “The rivalry with Milan can be felt and I understood this on the occasion of the derby: in the days preceding the match, the city was boiling and we experienced really good sensations and emotions when we won 5-1. As a footballer, I think there is nothing better than playing in a stadium like that. The expectations are high and a lot is expected of us. We have to prove that we can regain first position in the standings in the next few weeks. Bayern? Inter are a different reality, in a different league and perhaps they expect something different from me than in the past. The style of play has changed compared to Bayern, but I I enjoy it a lot because I’m in a nice club, with great fans. I’m very lucky.”