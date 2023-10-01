When Newton decided to write his Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy (Philosophiæ naturalis principia mathematica) he did so in Latin and not in English, something not so strange at the time, but perhaps not a very wise decision seen from the present. The reason: Maybe we have been translating the work wrong for 300 years.

The translation error would be slight but it would have occurred at a key point in the text. Of all the places translators could have misinterpreted his words, the possible slip would have occurred when translating the first law of motion, the first “Newton’s Law.”

This possible misinterpretation was observed by the philosopher of mathematics Daniel Hoek, who recently postulated his hypothesis in an article in the journal Philosophy of Science. But what does it consist of?

El texto original de Newton, in Latin, expone la primera ley del movimiento en los siguientes terminos: “Every body must persist in its state of rest or of moving uniformly in a straight line, except insofar as it is forced to change its state by impressed forces.”

There are different translations of this first law, but one that we can turn to is the one given by this old basic physics course at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM). The translation would be: “Every body that is not subjected to any interaction (free or isolated body) remains at rest or moves with constant speed.”

The problem is that, In our universe there are no bodies that are not subjected to any force (interaction in this translation). This is something Newton already knew. Hoek explains that there is an alternative translation of the prayer that takes this detail into account.

The researcher maintains in his work that the term “nisi quatenus”, which in English would have been translated as “unless”, should have been translated as “insofar”. Emphasizing this change, the Spanish version could translate as “every body, as long as it is not subjected to any interaction (free body). [que no aislado]) remains at rest or moves with constant speed.”

This would emphasize the idea that we are not talking about bodies foreign to any previous interaction but rather stable bodies until an additional force is applied. For Hoek, recovering Newton’s original idea would make “one of the fundamental principles of physics regain its splendor.”

Newton’s principles were published in 1687 but the English translation would not arrive until 1729. We would therefore have been misinterpreting this first law for nearly 300 years if Hoek is right.

If Hoek is right, the question that arises is Will this reinterpretation change anything? Well, most likely not.. Whether Newton had a more literal or metaphorical interpretation of his words has little to do with how physics, engineering and other disciplines interpret natural laws. The hypothetical particle that is foreign to all the others does not exist in our universe, so it does not matter much whether Newton was thinking about it or not.

“Some consider my reading too wild and unconventional to be taken seriously,” Hoek noted, anticipating criticism. “Others think it is so obviously correct that it is hardly worth the discussion.”

Futile debate or outstanding debt with history, the only thing we can assure is that, 296 years after dying, Isaac Newton is still the subject of debate. But that’s something we already knew.

Image | Isaac Newton/Godfrey Kneller