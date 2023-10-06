Monza, the Italian temple of speed, has seen a new speed record. However, the new milestone is very far from that Juan Pablo Montoya aboard the McLaren in 2005 who set the bar at 372.6 km/h on the Italian track during practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The new record could not be more antagonistic. Because, instead of an F1, a motorcycle has been used. Because, far from the huge single-seaters, a scooter has been chosen. And because, finally, far from the Colombian’s deafening V10, an electric mechanism has been chosen.

If a electric scooter has broken a new speed record at Monza.

If it seems unimpressive, we only have one thing to say: 198 km/h.

A record with a lot of history

Of course, scooter speed records are not the ones that attract the most attention, but the images of Alessandro Tartarini crouched down, looking for the most aerodynamic position possible, on one of his motorcycles, they are truly striking.

Tartarini has its own company of motorcycles, bicycles, scooters or electric scooters. It’s called Velocifero and each product is more spectacular than the last. With a radical image, Alessando Tartarini has decided that the best way to show what he is capable of as a brand is to enter the Monza circuit and set a new speed record.

With his electric scooter prototype in his hands (he still does not sell it on the website), he began to circle the Italian track until the judges of the Italian Olympic Committee (COMI) certified the fact: Tartarini had managed to reach a top speed of 198 km/h and reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, as explained in Motorpasión Moto.

To achieve the speed record, the pilot used an electric scooter with a huge motor that, contrary to what is usual in this type of vehicle, had to be mounted in the center of the motorcycle and not on the wheel itself. Its electric motor equivalent to 200 CVthe lowest possible distribution of the structure and the most aerodynamic driving position of which it was capable did the rest.

The speed record also has a romantic component. Alessandro Tartarini is the son of Leopoldo Tartarini, an Italian rider who competed for Ducati and Benelli in the 1950s. In the middle of the decade, an accident left him out of the competitive circuit but he continued working for Ducati as an ambassador, including a lap to the world that served to promote the brand.

Over the years, Leopoldo Tartirini moved to the industry side and created Italjet, a motorcycle company with which he took the same path that his son has now followed. In 1969, he also opened the doors of Monza and got into one of his private vehicles to beat the speed record aboard one of them: a three-wheeled car.

Now, the world speed record on a scooter is owned by his son, but also by the Tartarini family.

In Xataka | One day in 1978, Porsche tried to reach 240 km/h… with a bicycle. And he ended up getting it

Photo | Velociferous