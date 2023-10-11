Cheap is expensive, they say. That, which tends to be a universal truth in many other fields, is especially true in the technological field, especially with some exceptionally striking offers. We have the last example in an SSD unit that someone bought on AliExpress for a ridiculous price. But of course, it gave for what it gave.

A 120 GB SSD for three euros. On AliExpress it is normal to find especially suspicious bargains on all types of components. The storage segment is especially popular there, and for example for some time now a 120 GB SATA SSD from the (unknown) brand Goldenfir has been available for three dollars, just under three euros.

Come on, I’ll buy it. Those responsible for the website specialized in storage devices, StorageReview, wanted to embark on the adventure and bought one of these units. Then they did what they do best: analyze its performance with all kinds of tests to discover what was hidden behind a unit with such an eye-catching price.

Come on, it’s a real SSD. Upon opening the drive they found something surprising: Goldenfir’s drive uses an SSD controller and the drive makes use of NAND chips. As indicated in Ars Technica, that controller is the Yeestor YS9083XT, which this Chinese company announced as a SATA 3.2 controller in 2019. In StorageReview they made it clear that the case and chassis gave a cheap feeling – because it is -, and in the operating systems supported there was talk of “Windows XP / 7 / 2003 / 2008, DOS, Linux and Unix”, but nothing about the latest versions of Windows, for example.

Tests. StorageReview installed the unit in a powerful Lenovo SR635 1U server with an AMD Epyc 7742 and 512 GB of DDR-3200 memory. For comparison they chose a unit that they acknowledged had been “unfairly” selected. It is a business SATA SSD, the Kingston DC600M which, yes, is entry-level.

Terrible performance. Its very complete battery of tests began with the CrystalDiskMark benchmark that was run with a 64 GB file. The experts indicated that “the Kingston unit finished the entire test before this piece of cairn [la unidad de tres dólares] “They also tested the VDBench tool, and after finishing the tests they saw how the Goldenfir unit achieved 13,000 IOPS in 10,225 ms, compared to 78,000 IOPS and 1,630 ms for the Kingston.

hateful comparisons. In the test with 4K random writes, the same: an SD card would have been faster than that unit, and those responsible for the tests highlighted the “horrible” latency time of 140 ms. For StorageReview “Kingston’s unit looks like a Rolls-Royce, while Goldenfir’s is like a strange vehicle that a shady car salesman might convince an unsuspecting buyer to buy.” In other tests the unit proved to be so slow that it was “barely measurable.”

The surprise is that there is no surprise. Neither Ars Technica nor Xataka can confirm these tests because we have not been able to analyze that drive, but StorageReview’s reputation is solid and leaves no room for much doubt: when you buy a three-dollar SSD, you get exactly what you are paying for. That is to say: a component that should not even be manufactured—or purchased—at this point.

