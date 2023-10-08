Discover how Dragon Ball Super challenges the assumptions you had about the original universe of Goku and company created by Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball, the universe of heroes and villains that has captivated several generations, has not stopped evolving. But in this ever expanding universe, Dragon Ball Super has gone further: it has dismantled fan theories that seemed written in stone.

Debunking theories: Super Saiyan and Kaio-Ken

For years, fans assumed that the mix of Super Saiyan and Kaio-Ken It was an impossible combination. Goku, the hero of the series, used the Kaio-Ken in the first sagas to multiply his strength and speed, but everything changed when the Super Saiyan phase arrived. The theory was that both techniques could not coexist because Goku’s body would not resist it. However, Dragon Ball Super featured Goku combining the Kaio-Ken with the power of Super Saiyan Blue, thus shattering fans’ assumptions.

Unlimited desires? The reality of the Dragon Balls

Las Dragon balls They have always had their limitations, especially when it comes to resurrections or desire for immortality. But what about using them to become the strongest? An interesting turn is taken here: characters like Granolah and Gas have shown that it is possible to make these types of wishes. Of course, like every coin has two sides, this desire comes with the cost of shortening the life expectancy of the desirer.

The true nature of the Saiyans

Until Dragon Ball Super, the Saiyans were considered violent beings by nature., with the exception of Goku. But the series has shown that even Bardock, Goku’s father, had the compassionate side to him. Furthermore, the Saiyans of Universe 6 have proven that not all members of this race are brutal or driven by the killer instinct.

Canon and non-canon: the films of this long-running saga

It has always been believed that the Dragon Ball movies were not canonical. However, Dragon Ball Super has added a new dimension to the debate about the canon de Dragon Ballincluding several films as part of its official timeline, such as ‘Battle of Gods’, ‘Resurrection F’ and ‘Broly’.

The importance of Uub before the 28th Martial Arts Tournament

The arrival of Uub, a character who was introduced in the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z, was always a point of enigma. It was assumed that Uub would not be relevant until the 28th Martial Arts Tournamentbut Dragon Ball Super included it in its Moro arc, showing that the series is willing to play with fans’ expectations.

Is the tail necessary for the new Saiyan transformations?

Longtime fans will remember that the Saiyan tail was essential for transformations in the early stages of Dragon Ball. Although Dragon Ball GT tried to resurrect this idea, Dragon Ball Super made it clear that queues are not necessary for the Saiyans to reach new heights of power.

The eternal rivalry: Goku vs Vegeta

The relationship between Goku y Vegeta It is one of the central axes of the Dragon Ball universe. But who is stronger? Although Goku’s prominence might make us think that he always has the upper hand, Dragon Ball Super shows that Vegeta is not only just as strong, but could surpass him in the future, especially considering that he is on his way to becoming a God of Destruction in the manga

Gohan and his life outside of combat

If there is one thing that Dragon Ball Super has made clear, it is that Gohan is not only a warrior. Despite his incredible power, Gohan also has a professional life as an entomologist, breaking with the idea that he lives off the fortune of his father-in-law, Mr. Satan.

The return of the Cell Juniors

Almost no one expected to see the Cell Juniors, those little clones created by Cell. But Dragon Ball Super brought them back in its manga, in an adventure of Trunks and Goten on Android 17’s Monster Island.

Gohan’s evolution: beyond his final form

Last but not least, the theory that Gohan had already reached his peak power has been shattered by Dragon Ball Super. Now, it is possible for him to reach a new form, as Gohan is more committed than ever in his training with Piccolo.

Dragon Ball Super has revolutionized what we thought we knew about this universe, and with the recent announcement of new movies and arcs, there is no doubt that it will continue to surprise us. Prepare for more adventures and revelations that are sure to blow away both new and long-time fans of this iconic series.