A team of British marine biologists encountered a somewhat surreal situation while tracking a bluefin tuna (Thunnus thynnus). The researchers had placed a tracking beacon on the tuna to follow its movements by sea, but the beacon was not in the ocean, but on the way to Birmingham on the highway.

How was it possible? Had someone caught the tuna and taken it, beacon and all, to a fish market in the interior of England? Had someone stolen the beacon and sold it to a resident of this industrial city? Had the fish learned to drive and was on its way to visit the setting of his favorite series? Nothing of that.

The strange search for the beacon was carried out by University of Exeter researcher Lucy Hawkes. Hawkes and his team had placed a tracking beacon on a bluefin tuna, a species that had disappeared from British coasts.

It was precisely Hawkes and his colleagues who rediscovered this species two years ago. Since then they continued analyzing the future of these tuna.

The beacon adventure It started a little over a month ago. The team of biologists from the university placed the device on a bluefin tuna in the port of the neighboring city of Plymouth. Until then everything was going normally.

The first anomalous data on the beacon placed it on a beach in Whitsand Bay, in the neighboring region of Cornwall. The researchers They assumed that the beacon had become detached from the tuna and she had ended up lying on the beach, so they went to pick her up to get the data she had been compiling.

But they didn’t find her. The fruitless search left the researchers baffled, unable to come across the device, made up of the sensor responsible for collecting the data and a small orange buoy.

It would be the next day when the location system sent a new (and disconcerting) warning to the team of biologists: the beacon had started moving and was heading towards Birmingham, a city about 340 kilometers northeast of Plymouth.





The beacon of discord. University of Exeter.

“We assume that someone picked up the beacon on the beach and he had returned home from his vacation afterwards,” Hawkes explained. The team decided to change their search strategy and contacted the local broadcaster in the West Midlands region, where Birmingham is located.

Late. Almost at the same time that Hawkes was asking through BBC Radio West Midlands for news of the beacon, the elusive device was moving again, heading towards the north of England, towards the county of Lancashire.

So Hawkes repeated the move and returned to the airwaves, this time to make his appeal to the people of Lancashire through his local BBC station, explaining how they could contact his team. Again with the hope that whoever picked up the beacon would be attentive to the radio and would contact the team.

All for a beacon?

Someone will wonder why so much trouble looking for this device. Many of the beacons used by marine biologists periodically transmit the information they compile via satellite. However this is not the case with the beacon that the British team was using.

“These beacons compile very detailed information, but they only transmit their location – to get the rest of the data we have to recover the beacons,” added Hawkes. “They are designed to fall off the tuna after about six days, and obviously we can’t control where the tuna goes, so the beacons are difficult to recover.”

In addition to the location information that the beacon transmitted, the device’s sensors compiled data such as temperature and depth, as well as detailed information about the movements made by the fish when moving, its way of maneuvering its body. Hawkes compared these devices to an activity bracelet.

The beacons are not only valuable for the information they contained but also They also cost your money. Even so, Hawkes indicated in one of his radio interventions that the possibility that someone had stolen it to put it up for sale was slim, its scientific value was still higher than its market value.

“We have deployed between 20 and 30 devices in five years and have recovered eight so far. The beacons are incredibly useful for our work, so I was not willing to give up on this one,” the researcher added.

His stubbornness ended up paying off. Shortly after a third contact with local BBC stations, Hawkes received a response. The person who had the beacon in his possession was a local man named Brian Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth contacted the station after hearing Hawkes’ latest intervention on the radio. Last until then, since the researcher intervened again to close the matterthis time accompanied by Shuttleworth himself.

Shuttleworth explained how he and his wife were indeed on holiday in the southwestern peninsula of England and that they found the beacon there. They tried to contact the phone number on it but were unable to establish contact. They left new attempts until after their return home, but Hawkes’ intervention on the radio would come first.

The team of biologists already has the beacon in their possession. We will have to wait to know the results of your investigations. What we think we can anticipate is that the acknowledgments section of the future scientific article will include local radio stations and an English tourist who was passing by.

In Xataka |

Image | University of Exeter / National Marine Sanctuaries