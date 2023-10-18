There are ideas too dangerous to be thought about. Ideas with the power to spark bitter controversies, blur worldviews that are thousands of years old, and subvert the very values ​​on which society is based. Ideas so indomitable and revolutionary that more than a hundred years after being proposed we still cannot understand their full implications.

One of those ideas is that of evolution.

The end of evolution as we know it. That is what a group of scientists and philosophers from several universities in the United States propose: to expand the limits of our conception of natural evolution. Take it further, to the very limits of the known (and yet to be known) Universe.

The idea is as simple as it is revolutionary and it is published in PNAS, one of the most prestigious journals in the world: all “complex natural systems evolve.” That is, “evolution is not limited to life on Earth, it also occurs in other enormously complex systems, from planets and stars to atoms or minerals.”

After studying numerous complex systems in the natural world (systems with many different components, which can be organized and reorganized repeatedly), researchers propose that, regardless of whether the system is alive or not, when “a new configuration works better than the previous one, it is produces evolution.”

Sounds good… “We maintain that Darwinian theory is only a very special and very important case within a much broader natural phenomenon. The notion that selection of functions drives evolution applies equally” to the rest of the universe, explained Robert M. Hazen one of the authors.

We all know that the evolutionary history of life is full of novelties: photosynthesis, for example, “evolved when individual cells learned to harness light energy, multicellular life evolved when cells learned to cooperate, and species evolved thanks to new advantageous behaviors such as swimming, walking, flying and thinking.

What is less known, the researchers tell us, is that “the same type of evolution occurs in the mineral kingdom.” While the first minerals represent particularly stable arrangements of atoms, subsequent generations of minerals use them as the basis for more complex forms. “At the dawn of our Solar System, there were about 20 minerals. Now there are almost 6,000 known today thanks to physical, chemical and biological processes.”

Something similar happens with stars.

…But it is not so easy. The problem is that, in practice, his proposal to talk about “function selection” expands the theory of evolution so much that it almost loses its meaning. For example, the rules they propose are radically different from (and I would say irreconcilable with) those of natural selection.

For them, this “augmented evolution” operates by selecting more stable systems and promoting the emergence of new features. That is, they are betting on a functionalism that has a very bad press in modern evolutionary biology. Is rare. It is bold, yes; but it’s also weird. So much so that it is worth asking ourselves where all this is taking us.

Especially when we know who is behind it. It’s no secret, the research is funded by the Templeton Foundation. Templeton is an organization dedicated to researching the “intersection of science and faith.” She is well known for her awards and has made very interesting contributions to research on “the Big Questions.”

However, it has been involved in many controversies. For example, she is known for her flirtations with intelligent design. That is to say: she has a conflictive relationship with the same theory of evolution that now the financers of her want to “expand.”

That does not mean anything. It’s true. In fact, the idea of ​​evolution as the basic principle of the functioning of the Universe is suggestive and powerful. What’s more, nothing makes us think that the PNAS article has major errors (at least, on the philosophical level in which it operates). But the conflicts of interest are there and we must not ignore them.

