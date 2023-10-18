After a long wait, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will soon land in theaters in Mexico, the United States and more regions. Fans are very excited and already want to know the mysteries that the story of this ambitious adaptation holds. Luckily, you will have the chance to win the chance to see it for free and before the official premiere.

It is not a joke. What happens is that Jason Blum, co-founder and current CEO of the company Blumhouse Productions, turned to his personal account on social networks to report a very interesting initiative.

Specifically, the producer confirmed that some people will have the opportunity to win an invitation to an early screening of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film. There is good news and bad news that we must share.

So you can watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s film for free

The good news is that taking part in the giveaway is completely free and the registration process is very easy. Unfortunately, the bad news is that this promotion is only available to people who reside in the United States, although it is unknown if it could reach our country.

Some lucky fans will have the opportunity to watch the FNAF tape for free

That said, how to participate in the raffle to have the opportunity to see the live-action film completely free before its official premiere? It’s very simple, as interested people just have to visit the Blumhouse Productions website and sign up for the newsletter.

In addition to the chance to win invitations to exclusive screenings and events, people who subscribe will have access to behind-the-scenes content and be eligible for giveaways and other surprises.

It seems that some people have already received their invitation to see the movie

When is the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie released in Mexico?

Although it seems that this promotion will never reach our territory, there is good news. What happens is that Mexico will be one of the first countries to receive the film inspired by the horror video game.

According to Universal Pictures, the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s will hit Mexican cinemas on October 25. To contextualize, fans in the United States will have to wait until October 27 to enjoy this production on the big screen or through the Peacock streaming service.

But tell us, are you very excited about this film? Do you think it will meet the community’s expectations? Share your opinion in the comments.

