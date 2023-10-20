This particular digital connectivity bonus is based on giving a subsidy of up to 240 euros per year to users, that is, 20 euros per month for a whole year. Of course, it is not available to everyone, but you must belong to one of the different vulnerable groups that are defined by each Community in Spain.

On this occasion, some Madrid citizens are already beginning to receive the Digital Bonus, a program in which they participate for the Community of Madrid both Lowi and O2as it appears on the community website within the Collaborating Operators section of the program.

12 months discount on your rate

It must be taken into account that, if you are one of the beneficiaries of this digital voucher to pay less for the Internet, you have to do a new internet contract for your home in some of the operators that are collaborators in your community. In the case of Madrid residents who have already started receiving it, you can contract one of the O2 or Lowi rates.

And it is not only available for fiber rates, you can also contract one of their convergent plans (fiber and mobile) that both operators have in their respective catalogs. In this way, you can save 240 euros in one year, that is, 20 euros per month. Although you must be attentive to the deadlines to request this subsidy. For example, in the case of the Community of Madrid, it ends on October 31.

On the other hand, this project, which is within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union Next Generation EU, has allocated more than 2.5 million euros to the Community of Madrid. In this way, according to official data, a total of 10,632 citizens will be able to benefit from this subsidy for 12 months.

If you have not yet requested this particular aid, you still have time if you reside in the Community of Madrid. To do this, you must follow this series of steps:

The first thing you must do is confirm at the electronic headquarters of the Government of the Community of Madrid that you can be a beneficiary of the Digital Bonus. Then you can request it. Keep in mind that it is the regional government that grants you the subsidy. After the concession by the regional government, as a customer you can now contact one of the collaborating operators in the community.

Madrid citizens have the option of contracting the 300 Mbps fiber rate + mobile line Lowi or some of the O2 rates, as is the case of 500 Mbps fiber and mobile O2. Therefore, you only have to contact one of these companies to ask about the rate you want to contract and if it falls within the Digital Bonus. This way you will be able to save 20 euros every month for 1 year.