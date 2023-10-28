Several cities in the state of Queensland, in the eastern part of Australia, have been evacuated due to the fires that have broken out in recent days. So far the fires have burned around 30 thousand hectares of land and the extinguishing operations are very complicated due to the strong winds. Two people died.

The town of Tara was evacuated on Saturday after fires destroyed several homes and residents of Wieambilla, The Gums and Mount Tom also had to leave their homes on Friday night. In many areas the fires have damaged the electricity networks: without electricity it is not possible to operate the pumps to take water from the wells.

Twenty fire brigade units are working to try to limit the spread of the fires also with the help of firefighting planes. The Australian Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt has announced an extraordinary commitment to deal with the emergency and welcome evacuated people.