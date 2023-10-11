Neptune has a peculiarity: to date it is the only planet in our solar system discovered earlier on paper than observationally. However, there are astronomers who believe that there is another planet hidden at the dawn of our neighborhood and we could also discover it through its gravitational influence. They have encountered a new obstacle: “modified gravity.”

A new and alternative explanation. Something is happening in the outer part of our solar system: some of the objects in the Kuiper belt are not moving as we would expect based on scientific theories. One of the most popular hypotheses to explain this discrepancy was that of the existence of a ninth planet in the stellar outskirts. Now, a new study contradicts this notion, offering an alternative hypothesis based on MOND.

MOND. The modified gravity hypothesis, (Modified Newtonian Dynamics) or MOND, is a hypothesis that tries to explain some of the discrepancies observed between the theory of gravity and the observations made. MOND is in this sense, not only an alternative theory to the existence of a ninth planet in our solar system, it is also an alternative hypothesis to the existence of dark matter.

The solution proposed by this hypothesis consists of altering the equivalence between force and the product of acceleration and mass based on certain acceleration values. A solution not as elegant as the Newtonian formula but which can help solve some of the problems facing physics.

The last hiding place. Problems such as the atypical movement of Kuiper belt objects. According to new work by an American team of physicists, MOND could explain this dissonance between the expected motions of objects and their observed orbits.

The researchers modeled the movement of the wayward objects using MOND as a reference. The adapted model predicted that these objects would tend to align with the gravitational field of our galaxy.

“The alignment is surprising,” Harsh Mathur, co-author of the study, explained in a press release. Details of Marthur’s work were recently published in The Astronomical Journal.

Planet Nine. This is bad news for those still searching for a new planet in our solar system, a planet that, based on calculations based on “Newtonian physics” should have a mass about ten times that of Earth.

The object would be so far from our Sun that it would have gone unnoticed by astronomers. How far? Between 700 and 8000 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun according to recent calculations.

MOND and Planet Nine are not the only explanations proposed by the scientific community to explain the anomalous movements of distant objects in our solar system. Alternative hypotheses include collisions between planets, the existence of an external disk of rock and ice and even a small black hole.

Explain what is near and what is far. Spend now MOND had been very useful in describing movements on a “galactic scale.” Now researchers have proven that it can also help describe movements on a smaller scale, within the confines of our own solar system.

The work represents a point in favor of MOND compared to the dark matter hypothesis. The reason is that, according to recent calculations, there is between five and seven times more dark matter in the universe than baryonic or conventional matter.

In our solar system, the latest estimates give a greater prevalence to baryonic matter, approximately 55% of the total. This implies that the MOND hypothesis is more “scalable” than the dark matter hypothesis, on which the present scientific consensus is based.

