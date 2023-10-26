What if one of the thousands of asteroids floating in space around the Earth is not, in fact, an asteroid? A new study published by scientists gives us a different point of view on this, indicating that some of them They could be pieces of the Moon that had come off.

This idea It started playing in 2021, but, at that time, many details were left up in the air. What the scientists did initially was put the concept on the table and leave the door open so that other experts could take up the research. Now, it has finally been continued.

We talk about the asteroid Kamo`oalewa

The specialists who have been in charge of this new study say that, at least, one of the thousands of asteroids that are near the Earth comes from the Moon. His name is Kamo`oalewa And if for some reason its origin had gone unnoticed, it is because it has not detached itself from the lunar star precisely a short time ago. The truth is that this would have happened millions of years ago, when a strong impact of unknown origin would have caused the Moon to lose that piece that would now be floating in the form of an asteroid.

Previously, this type of theory about the origin of Kamo`oalewa was not given much credibility because certain aspects were not clear. How could it be that the asteroid originally came from the Moon? What had happened to cause it to leave the Earth’s orbit in which it was supposed to be confined? The question kept several specialists from sleeping for years, who have finally been able to provide a scientific basis that explains everything in great detail.

There were aspects that did not add up

Since it was mentioned in 2021 what the origin of the Kamo`oalewa could be, the scientific community has not stopped facing contradictions about what they really had in front of them. There were many doubts because nothing ended up adding up exactly. This new study explains that what actually happened was that a meteorite hit the Moon at extreme speed and caused Kamo`oalewa to detach with such a high force that it took it out of the position in which, logically, , it should be over. The curious thing is that this gave rise to the curious behavior that Kamo`oalewa has, which is different from that of most of the thousands and thousands of asteroids that are near the Earth.

Because the most common thing is to see that these asteroids, which mostly come from a place in space that is beyond the position of the orbit of Mars, come noticeably closer to the Earth. But Kamo`oalewa’s behavior is different. It doesn’t come close to Earth in the same way that these do, but it makes an orbit similar to that of our planet with the Sun as a reference.

Does this mean that it is unlikely that there are other asteroids whose origin is on the Moon itself? Isn’t there a chance that there are more pieces of this star that have broken off and ended up in similar conditions? Yes it is possible. It must be understood that, it is true that Kamo`oalewa has quite identifiable characteristics that they make it a single body, but it is also totally true that there are more than 30,000 asteroids around the Earth and that experts have not studied them all. With a lot of work still to be done and a large amount of data to analyze, astronomers do not rule out that there may be other asteroids that are also pieces of the Moon that have broken off.

Very possibly, after the publication of this study that we leave you linked below, there will be more astronomers who are interested in the topic and let them explore the idea. This may lead us to discover that, in reality, other of those thousands of asteroids hide a secret origin.