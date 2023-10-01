It is often said that the Etruscans were a people skilled in commerce and metallurgy, competent on the battlefield and creators of an exciting culture and politics, but above all, if anything can be said today about this ancient people who settled in the present-day Italy, between the Tiber and Arno rivers, is a mystery. A huge and fascinating mystery that researchers have been trying to unravel for some time. Now we can finally look at its origins.

And complete, at least in part, its amazing puzzle.

In a place in Europe… More specifically in Etruria, in the center of present-day Italy, the Etruscans lived a good handful of centuries ago, a people as fascinating as it was mysterious who saw how their urban civilization reached its apogee around the 7th BC and their cities were absorbed into the III BC, due to the Roman push. Throughout its history its inhabitants knew how to expand, spreading their influence throughout the regions of Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio and leaving their mark on Rome, both on a political level – with several Etruscan kings – and culturally.

Important, but unknown. That is the contradiction that makes the Etruscan civilization so fascinating. Despite their historical importance, their footprint in Rome and their expansion throughout the Italian peninsula, we still ignore some key facts about the Etruscans. We know its expansion towards the north and the southern coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea, its alliance between cities, features of its society and art and the importance of its trade, but we are missing pieces to complete its puzzle.

What pieces? Perhaps the most crucial of all is its origins. Herodotus and Hellanicus of Lesbos claimed that the Etruscans descended from Anatolians and Aegeans and arrived in Etruria before the year 800 BC. Another theory, championed by Dionysius of Halicarnassus, maintains that their origins are local and developed from a population linked to the Villavense culture. from the end of the Bronze Age.

As if that mystery were not enough, there is their language, a language very different from that of their neighbors, of non-Indo-European origin and that today we only partially understand, which has not prevented academics from launching themselves into the challenge of unraveling it.

The lack of historical clues… The genome is good, as confirmed in 2021 by a group of researchers who decided to turn to science in search of an answer. As detailed in an article published in the journal Science Advances, the team dedicated itself to analyzing the genome of 82 individuals from the ancient region of Etruria and southern Italy dating approximately between the years 800 BC and 1000 AD, all with the purpose of tracing the origins of the Etruscans and their footprint.

Their conclusions are revealing: the analysis suggests that the ancient inhabitants of Etruria had a “close relationship” with their neighbors. “The Etruscans carry a local genetic profile shared with other neighboring populations, such as the Latins of Rome and its surroundings, despite the linguistic and cultural differences of both groups,” states the study, which highlights, contradicting Herodotus: “The genetic pool related to the Etruscans does not appear to have originated in recent population movements in the Near East”.

Sarcófago de Cerveteri, monumental Etruscan terracota funerary urn.

Map of the Italian peninsula indicating the maximum extent of the Etruscan territories and the location of the individuals analyzed by the researchers for their study.

Does it tell us anything else? Yes. The study detected a steppe ancestry related to the Indo-Europeans during the Iron Age. And also something else, just as revealing: “The lack of recent Anatolian-related admixture.” However, his conclusions leave behind other doubts, equally interesting, such as the Etruscan language. “The persistence of a probable isolated non-Indo-European language surrounded by Indo-European-speaking Italic groups, such as the Latins, is an intriguing and still unexplained phenomenon that requires further investigation,” they acknowledge.

“The persistence of the Etruscan language in Etruria indicates that this speech community persisted despite large-scale mixing, a situation similar to that of the Basque region of Iberia, where a non-Indo-European language persists today,” they add. “This linguistic persistence, combined with genetic turnover, challenges simplistic assumptions that genes equal languages.”

Completing the puzzle. There is more. As pointed out by the Max Planck Institute, the research also showed that the genetic pool linked to the Etruscans remained stable for at least 800 years, which covers an extensive period spanning from the Iron Age to the Roman Republic. During the imperial period this scenario changed: due to mixing with populations from the eastern Mediterranean, the center of present-day Italy experienced a significant genetic change.

“The ancestors of the eastern Mediterranean replaced a large part of the genetic profile related to the Etruscans during the Roman imperial period,” conclude the researchers, who point out that already during the Early Middle Ages a contribution from northern Europe is recorded due to the expansion of Germanic tribes. through the peninsula.

Images: Wikipedia 1 and 2 and Max Planck Institute-Michelle O ́Reilly

