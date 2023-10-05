League of Geeksan Australian team already authored Jumplight Odyssey, rilascia quest’oggi la demo di Solium Infernuma strategy game set in Hell, a remake of a past title originally published way back in 2007. Steam Next Festa dedicated event to preview some productions, could in fact be the best opportunity to sink your claws into a video game that has attracted the attention of those who play the original in the past.

The demo allows the players to venture into hell and see first-hand the intricate political strategies based on deception, subterfuge and betrayal. Players will have the chance to take part in a tutorial and various skirmishes and lead their legions to conquer the infernal throne by choosing between four great Archdemons.

Previous article

Persona 5 Tactica: new character trailer