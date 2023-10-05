AAA Archdemon Wanted specialized in intrigue, betrayal and about-face as Prince of Hell. Contract for eternity. You are also a candidate from Solium Inferno.

Developer / Publisher: League of Geeks / League of Geeks Price: ND Localization: Texts Multiplayer: Online Competitive PvP PEGI: ND Available on: PC (Steam) Launch date: 2023

Excuse me, have you seen Satan? Yes, Satan: strong build, two wings on his back, horns, tail. Who is there who does not know Satan? The Prince of Hell is missing, perhaps he too went for a trip to Earth like Lucifer Morningstar in the famous Fox and Netflix series, in any case the throne of the underworld has remained empty and it is urgent to designate a new regent, otherwise who will welcome the souls of heretics, blasphemers, blasphemers, and all those good people? Such a prestigious role certainly has no shortage of suitors, and so a fratricidal war breaks out between the six most evil Archdemons, with no holds barred. Deceptions and betrayals abound, so what will they ever have to lose? Do they send them to Hell?

They’re already there! Solium Infernum is one turn-based strategy which narrates the epic battle for succession, developed and distributed by League of Geeks. We received a preview of the demo which will be available soon Steam Next Fest, including a tutorial campaign and skirmish mode. No PvP multiplayer at the moment, but it will be available in the final version. The Microsoft Azure logo that appears in the splash screen suggests the use of Playfab for online battles, but it’s just a guess. So let’s focus on what we can touch.

SOLIUM INFERNO, L’INFERNO BY MAIL

Solium Infernum is not an original concept but the remake of the game of the same name created by Cryptic Comet in 2009, which at the time used play-by-email to manage multiplayer, perhaps a little out of time. In addition to the rather spartan graphics, this may have been the reason that limited its diffusion. But how do you earn the right to rest your bottom on the vacant throne of Hell? Favorably impressing the Infernal Conclave, a sort of jury tasked with evaluating the prestige of our work. And how is such prestige achieved? Mainly, conquering Places of Power, infernal fortifications not yet under the control of any Archdemon, but we can also assault the strongholds of our rivals. And up to this point, it seems like the classic 4X turn-based gameplay, but it’s not that simple.

Contrary to what is rumored in the Empyrean, In Hell there is a strict code of ethics and you can’t wake up one morning and decide to invade someone else’s property at random. There is an extremely complex political balance, and before going to war we must create an ad hoc diplomatic incident that legitimizes our actions. We could ask our opponent for a tribute in resources, as a sign of appreciation of our superiority, and be mortally offended if he did not agree.

Turns are set by all players at the same time, forcing us to guess what they might decide and act accordingly

Or maybe refuse gifts from our neighbors, hoping they will take it badly. Escalation should obviously only be sought if we have a good chance of resolving a conflict in our favor, otherwise it is better to put on a good face and try to get along with everyone. This section will show its full potential in multiplayer against human opponents, and I can’t wait to be able to pick fights with everyone on absurd pretexts.



Il battlefieldof rather small dimensions, is divided into hexagons and provides wraparound, that is, that effect that makes us believe that the Earth is round only because by continuously moving in one direction we have the sensation of circumnavigating it when in reality we know very well that we are coming out of a side and magically we return from the opposite side. At a strategic level it is a very important detail since there is no remote and safe corner, and we are perpetually surrounded.

In Solium Infernum you cannot attack enemy troops without first having created a diplomatic incident that justifies your actions

As in all turn-based strategic games, we have a limited number of actions available before passing the ball, and we must decide whether to move our troops, ask for tribute, take part in side quests to increase prestige, visit the market in search of Praetorians, special units similar to the heroes of Warcraft III, establish diplomatic relations, perform rituals, or get lost in the myriad of possibilities available, aware that we are only allowed two at a time, therefore forced to choose extremely carefully.



Peculiarity of Solium Infernum is that all players set the next turn at the same time, so the question to ask is not how the enemy will react, but what he will be planning just as we are preparing to decide what to do. It often happens that we are caught by surprise, for example by moving towards a territory considered friendly without imagining that in the meantime its sovereign has ended relations with us, or by attacking a place of interest only to then discover that three of us had the same idea.

DICE ROLL? NO, ALL MATHEMATICS

In a game so based on reasoning, fights certainly couldn’t be resolved with dice and critical damage percentages. Nothing is random in Solium Infernum and battles are resolved with mathematics, and the clashes are divided into three phases: Ranged Attack, Melee Battle and Infernal Assault. All legions and praetorians have a value corresponding to each of these skills, and their sum determines our total strength. After that, you simply look at who has the most points for each characteristic, and the difference establishes the amount of losses for the weakest.

All legions and praetorians have a value corresponding to each of these abilities, and their sum determines our total strength

The outcome of each battle, therefore, can be predicted exactly, provided that the opponent in the same turn in which we decide to attack has not invested an action point in strengthening the troops. The strategic component is truly profound, and will certainly excite all fans of the genre, unfortunately however graphically we are still at rather low levels, with models with a plasticky look and uncertain anatomy that certainly do not do justice to the Archdemons fighting for the Throne of Hell. The hardcore audience will be willing to ignore it? We’ll see, in any case get the demo because it’s very interesting.

Previous article

Sekiro, because hesitating is a defeat – Special