Warning SPOILERS. Ahead of the release of Gen V, Prime Video thrilled fans of The Boys with confirmation of the return of Jensen Ackles, the series’ fan-loved star, in the role of Soldier Boy.

Now that episode 6 of Gen V is available on the platform, fans are delighted to see Jensen Ackles back in action as a superhero. However, what no one expected was the unusual way in which this iconic character would make his reappearance, becoming an unmissable topic of conversation.

In this episode, Jensen Ackles does not play the Soldier Boy that we all knew, but rather a very particular version of the character: the imaginary friend who resides in Cate’s mind. This surprising approach has left viewers perplexed, as Soldier Boy doesn’t communicate the way he used to. Surprisingly, he is now heard talking about The Jonas Bros. and Cate’s personal experiences. Some of his most memorable lines in Gen V include: “What are you doing here, you greasy bag of nuts?” and “I’m not some godless, assless communist,” as well as “Knock, knock. Who’s there? “Fuck you in the face.”

Obviously, the networks are burning with fans’ reactions to this unexpected transformation.

The first spin-off that surprises. Will there be more?

Gen V marks the first live-action spin-off of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite comics. Set at Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel’s whatever it takes to join Vought’s superhero teams, including The Seven.

Former Marvel’s Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters lead this new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, as well as Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Gen V features an all-star cast led by Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Lizze Broadway, with the inclusion of characters from The Boys such as Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought’s Ashley Barrett, and PJ Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

Now the debate is clear. Does Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy deserve his own series?