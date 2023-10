Solar Team Twente has had a turbulent week. The RED X solar car suffered unexpected damage during a test drive on the circuit. Panic everywhere, because the world championship for solar cars is about to start in Australia. But after a week of hard work, the damage has been repaired and the UT students can continue testing and fine-tuning the car. “We can now breathe a sigh of relief,” says spokesperson Daan van Haren of the Solar team Twente from Down Under.