While forest fires occur more often in Australia, it is an impressive experience for the students from Enschede. It was especially exciting when the solar car had to be brought safely back to the collection point. “Dense smoke hung over the road, ash particles were blowing around, and here and there you could see really high flames,” said driver Danique Kottier. “Then climate change suddenly comes very close.” Despite the impact of the forest fire on the team, everyone was secured on time and there was no damage or injury.