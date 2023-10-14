This Saturday, October 14, social media users did not hesitate to share on social networks his reaction after observing an unusual natural spectacle. With memes, they overshadowed precisely the fact that they were talking about eclipse annular solar that took place from around 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Despite the recommendations of experts, there was no shortage of those who looked directly at the Sun to see with their own eyes the Moon that crossed between the Earth and the “king star”, and those who did not think twice to take photographs of the astronomical event that could be be seen, now, in its entirety, in the year 2024.

Memes left by the 2023 solar eclipse

Read: This is how the people of Guadalajara see the solar eclipse (PHOTOS)

OF

Themes

Eclipse Natural Phenomena Astronomy Social Networks

Read Also

This is how the people of Guadalajara see the solar eclipse (PHOTOS)



What places is affected by cold front 6 this Saturday?



Is there a real risk for pregnant women during the next solar eclipse?



Will it be cloudy in Guadalajara at the time of the eclipse?



Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions