Nikita Mirzani stopped by Soimah’s place in Jogja during her free time before shooting her latest film.

The moment Nikita played at Soimah’s pavilion was shared directly on social media. Including Soimah who even uploaded a video cursing the 37 year old artist.

“Ledhek @nikitamirzanimawardi_172 finally stopped by @pendopotulungo,” wrote Soimah as the caption for her post.

Meanwhile in the video, Soimah is angry because Nikita arrived late after waiting for hours.

According to Soimah, the journey from Nikita’s place to her pavilion should only take an hour, but in reality she waited up to 4 hours.

“I’m waiting from 4 o’clock, arriving here at 8 o’clock. Are you from Wonosari or Wonosobo. From Wonosari it should only be 1 hour,” said Soimah in Javanese.

Nikita, who was hit by Soimah’s scolding, only laughed because it was like she was being scolded by her mother for coming home late.

“Far away Mae,” he said laughingly.

Not caring about being scolded, Nikita instead focused wrongly and admired the Soimah pavilion which is so big and majestic in Jogja.

Several netizens highlighted Soimah’s action of daring to curse at Nikita Mirzani. Moreover, Nikita is known as an artist who likes to get angry on social media.

“Only Mae dares to curse at Sis Niki,” said a netizen.

Netizens think that Soimah dares to get angry at this controversial artist because their relationship is very close.

“Yes, because they are really close,” commented netizens. “Because they are considered parents and friends,” said another netizen.

Others said they were happy to see Nikita Mirzani getting along with Soimah.

“It’s really great when we get together, I just like seeing Ma’e and Sis Niki chatting together again,” commented a netizen.

“Sis Niki has a really positive vibe when she’s with Mae @showimah,” assessed another netizen.

A glance at Nikita Mirzani’s profile. Her full name is Nikita Mirzani Mawardi. She was born in Jakarta on March 7 1986. She is known as a model, actress, presenter and singer.

Nikita Mirzani has a complicated and often controversial personal life. He was married four times and all ended in divorce. From that marriage, Niki had 3 children. Most recently, he had a feud with his eldest child named Laura Meizani or Lolly.