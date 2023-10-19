With soft suspension you can go faster than with a hard chassis.

Things are not always as they are. Remember how James said every time on Top Gear that a car developed at the Nürburgring is automatically bad because it has too hard suspension? Well, that’s a bit crazy. The Nordschleife is quite bumpy.

Fun fact: the Golf GTI Clubsport is not the fastest in racing mode, but with the dampers and springs set to comfort. A hard chassis is not beneficial if you want to set a good lap time. Most importantly, the dampers have excellent absorption capacity. Then you can go a little faster through the bends, brake later and hit the gas earlier. Ergo: the car goes faster than if you bounce in all directions.

Soft suspension is better than hard

But it turns out: this law does not only apply to the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. A hard chassis also appears to be certainly not the most effective in the moose test. The employees of the Spanish KM77 found this out. KM77 is an organization that tests new cars to see how they react in this infamous test.

In this case, the SL63 can do this test at a speed of 76 km/h. That’s already quite a speed. This was evident on the first attempt, when the driver hit a few cones. Fortunately, a second attempt went well. The SL completed the moose test with great success.

The funny thing is, the test panel then tried the sporty mode, but it turned out to be less effective. The car was slightly less easy to control than in comfort mode.

SL63 = very hard by itself

We must say that the Mercedes-AMG SL63 is a very sporty car in itself. It is not the SL63 of old, but a considerably more powerful car for younger people. Think of it as a competitor for the Convertible variant of the Porsche 911 instead of an alternative to the Lexus LC, just to name a side street.

So why do manufacturers do this? When it’s clear that it’s not faster and the journalists don’t appreciate it? Simple: the manufacturer knows who the customer is and what they want. Customers are not going to set lap records with Golfs or do slalom tests with SLs.

A hard damped and sprung car gives the driver the idea that it is sporty. A little experience. Just like that sports exhaust: it doesn’t make the car go any faster, but you do get that sensation.

Anyway, check out the video of KM77 here:

And here the driving test with all of you Wouter:

