Director Sofia Coppola explains the reasons that kept her away from the Twilight saga and The Little Mermaid.

Sofia Coppola, daughter of the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, surprised the world in 2003 with Lost in Translation, since then she has directed films such as Marie Antoinette (2006), The Bling Ring (2013), The Seduction (2017) and most recently Priscilla (2023 ).

Now, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he has revealed that he had the opportunity to enter the Twilight saga and do a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, but he rejected both projects.

These are his words.

About Twilight Sofia Coppola said: “We had a meeting and it never went anywhere. I thought the whole werewolf impression thing was weird. The baby. Very rare! But some of the earlier Twilight could be done in an interesting way. “I thought it would be fun to do a teenage vampire romance, but the last one goes too far.”

Perhaps if they had offered him the first installment he might have accepted, but the way in which the story of Twilight is tangled seems to have not convinced him at all.

Twilight

While in 2014, Sofia Coppola was in talks to make a version of The Little Mermaid but not with Disney, but with Universal Pictures and Working Title. The story was going to be more similar to that of the writer Hans Christian Anderson from 1837.

“Yes, there was a breaking point. I was in a meeting room and a development guy said: What’s going to attract the 35-year-old in the audience? And I just didn’t know what to say. I just wasn’t in my element. I feel like I was naïve and then I felt like the character in the story, trying to do something out of my element, and for me it was a fun parallel to the story.”

The little Mermaid

In addition, Sofia Coppola revealed that she would like to immerse herself in the genres of science fiction, fantasy or horror.

“I think it would be fun to do science fiction and I think it would be fun to do it, not like something gory, but I like gothic horror. I have no idea though.”

Now, Sofia Coppola will direct The Custom of the Country, which is about a shrewd and attractive woman living in New York during the early part of the 20th century. She manages to reach the top of the city’s high society. It seems somewhat more suited to her style of filmmaking than films like Twilight or The Little Mermaid. Although it would be great if she did some gothic horror, since it’s a genre that’s not very popular right now.

Fuente Rolling Stone.