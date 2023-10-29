The event on the hairpin bends that lead to the Rettenbach glacier, where the World Cup races take place

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

29 October – Solden (Austria)

After the public and sporting celebration for the official opening of the World Cup season yesterday in Solden, today begins with two unexpected events. The first is the strong wind that forced the organizers to lower the start of the men’s giant slalom, the second is the protest of the “Latest generation” Austrian environmentalists on the bends of the road that connects Soelden to the Rettenbach glacier, where the races take place.

Foretold

—

It was in the air, it must be said: yesterday’s uncontrolled rumors found foundation in this morning’s demonstration, not in the stadium area which can hold 15 thousand spectators, but rather along the access road: some environmentalists sat on the road and they chained themselves, blocking the serpentine of cars and buses heading towards the snow stadium. The disagreements between the Austrian ski resort and environmentalists have been going on for a long time, as it is traditionally the first seasonal stage of the World Cup, among the most at risk due to the absence of snow and the work that is done annually to adapt the glacier . In recent days, the queen of skiing Mikaela Shiffrin had also expressed more than one doubt: “Is now the time for a ski race in Austria? Does this make sense? Probably not”.

Like in Cervinia

—

Problems similar to those encountered by Zermatt-Cervinia, the area that will host the next races of the circuit (11-12 November men’s downhill), where last week environmentalists obtained a stop to some work in progress outside the area of ​​the World Cup.

October 29, 2023 (changed October 29, 2023 | 11:00)

