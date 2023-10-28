Fede leads with half a second on Hector, Shiffrin is fifth. Bassino is late

The World Cup starts again from Soelden and the first run of the giant slalom on the Rettenbach glacier offers surprises and confirmations. In front of everyone there is a fantastic Federica Brignone, protagonist of a spectacular heat, all on the attack, a masterpiece of technique and aggressiveness. Fede, who already triumphed in Solden in 2015 for her first World Cup victory, left her closest opponent, Sara Hector, in second place. An advantage that could have even been greater if the Italian hadn’t hooked her arm onto a door on the wall.

The others

—

The surprise is that the dominator of the specialty (as well as the World Cup) last season, Mikaela Shiffrin. Always in control, the American superstar who has won 7 of the last giant slaloms (in addition to the Olympic gold in Meribel) is fifth, 75/100 behind Brignone, the last of the athletes who finished less than a second behind. In addition to Hector, Petra Vlhova (63/100 from Fede) and Lara Gut (73/100) finished ahead of her. Marta Bassino was in difficulty, finishing 1″25 behind her teammate. “I struggled on the wall – declared Bassino to Rai’s microphones -, it was difficult to find the rhythm again”.

Federica Brignone won the last giant cup on March 20, 2022, at the finals in Meribel. But last year you collected, in addition to the world silver, 3 podiums and 3 fourth places. At 33 years old she has Anita Wachter’s record in her sights, with a success she would become the oldest to win a Giant Cup. The Austrian triumphed in Lienz on 28 December 1999 at 32 years and 319 days.

The other blue ones

—

Sofia Goggia, who returns to the giant slalom and will have bib no., still has to start. 32, Asja Zenere (27), Roberta Melesi (29), Elena Curtoni (33), Elisa Platino (38). Today is also the return to competition of Lara Colturi, the daughter of art (her mother is the Olympian Daniel Ceccarelli) who has chosen to compete for Albania (she will be 26). The second heat is scheduled for 1pm.

