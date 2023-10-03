









ROME – On Wednesday 4 October, the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, as part of the examination of the legislative proposals regarding the establishment of the basic psychology service within the national health service, will hold the following hearings via videoconference:

12pm Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo); 12.20 pm Antonio Postiglione, general director of the directorate for health protection and coordination of the health system of the Campania region, and Teresa Gordon, psychotherapist; 12.50 pm Michela Di Trani, associate professor at the department of dynamic, clinical and health psychology at the University of Rome “La Sapienza”.

The appointment is broadcast live on web TV.

















