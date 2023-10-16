Tower Studios announced the release date of the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of Sociable Soccer 24the new arcade football video game designed by Jon Hare, already author of Sensible Soccer.

The video game will be able to count on the presence of more 13 thousand officially licensed professional footballers thanks to an agreement between the developers and FIFPRO. The development team says that each player’s unique skills and attributes have been faithfully reproduced, allowing you to assemble your own dream team with real-world talent.

Sociable Soccer 24 will feature offline and online game modes, including a 10-division online league system where you fight to climb the rankings and demonstrate your football skills. Designed to be accessible to players of all skill levelsthe game can be adapted to your preferences thanks to customizable difficulty levels and various control options, ensuring a fun experience for every player.

Sociable Soccer 24 will be available on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch from November 16, 2023. Tower Studios says that the game will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, however owners of these consoles will have to wait until early 2024.

