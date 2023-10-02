¡Finally Oliver and Benji are back! Years have passed, but its new series has just been released and it has not taken long to excite the followers of this anime that has been with us for decades. Seeing all of Captain Tsubasa’s characters again, this time putting on the Japanese national team jersey, is a moment that gives him goosebumps. So, take note, because we tell you how you can get to see it.

The first ball rallies by Oliver, better known as Tsubasa, started rolling in 1983, although it arrived on television in Spain a little later. It caught many of us in the middle of EGB and made us keep our eyes on the television every night to see how those endless matches that we savored minute by minute were progressing. The new anime is a continuation of the remake which premiered in 2017 and had left fans waiting for the sequel for years.

Solo en Crunchyroll

Previously there were doubts about whether it would end up being released or not, but this new season titled Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc has ended up entering through the front door on Crunchyroll completely by surprise. The streaming service specialized in anime premiered the first chapter yesterday and will continue publishing each of the weekly episodes. The good news is that it is going to be a long season, so there is no need to fear that they will leave us with the international competition at a critical moment. Most likely we will see it in its entirety.

In contrast to this, the bad news is that, for the moment, Crunchyroll has not decided to dub the series into Spanish. It is hardly understandable considering the large number of fans of Captain Tsubasa in Spain and that, on the other hand, we find ourselves in a country where football is the king of sports. But the same thing happened previously with other football series, so perhaps the platform does not trust its success. In any case, of course, the anime is released with Spanish subtitles, so there is no problem in being able to enjoy it. To see it, yes, you must be subscribed to the Premium service or, at least, use its 7-day trial, although in that case it never hurts to wait for more chapters to be available.

Oliver and company are back at it

It’s been a long time since Oliver and Benji competed on the school soccer field based on a goalkeeper-forward match. We have also left behind the many stories that accompanied these two characters, such as the encounter against the indomitable Kojirō Hyūga (Mark Lenders) or the acrobatics of the Derrick twins, better known as the Tachibana brothers. There are many characters who faced off against Tsubasa and his team and who ended up becoming rivals worthy of, later on, being summoned to be part of the young Japanese team.

Now that’s just what we’re going to see in this new season. The boys change their shirts just as they do in the opening, they put on the colors of Japan as their flag and they are going to face the teams of many other countries. The German and the Argentine, for example, have a great presence in the world of Captain Tsubasa and Karl Heinz Schneider is one of the international players who already, at the time of the first version of Oliver and Benji, enjoyed a lot of popularity. Now they are going to face each other again with the style of the production in its remake version, in which the fields are already shorter and, in addition, the matches do not end up extending for dozens of episodes.

The pace of the anime is more fluid and that helps it also captivate younger viewers, for whom the style of the old series may be a bit slow. But changes do not alter the magic of the original series and any fan, older or younger, will enjoy the series without limits. As we said, the only shame is that it doesn’t have dubbing, at least for now, but there is always hope that that can change.