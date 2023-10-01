This will not always be the case, but you may be interested in having two cell phones with your usual phone number. Luckily, even if you think it can’t be done, it is possible. And the good thing is that it is not that complicated. If a few years ago the numbers could only be on a single smartphone, this is no longer the case.

Use the same phone on two phones? If possible. Everything will depend on which method you prefer, since there are different possibilities with which you can achieve your number on two smartphones at the same time. The reason doesn’t matter, that depends on each user. Here you can find options so you can do it whenever you want.

MultiSIM service

For some time now, operators have had a service known under the name MultiSIM. Basically, for an additional cost per month, it allows you to have different SIM cards. For example, Movistar for 8 euros per month offers its customers the possibility of having 4 devices. You just have to insert each card into the phones you are going to use. Also, keep in mind that when you receive a call, it will ring at the same time on all smartphones.

On the other hand, the main SIM is the only one that has the option to receive SMS and MMS messages. And all in order to protect users when they receive messages from banks, alerts, etc. However, depending on the operator, it may cost you €0 with your rate. On the other hand, there are other operators that do not offer this particular service. To give you an idea, these are the prices in telephone companies:

Movistar: 8 euros per month.

Orange: 5 euros for activation, 2.95 euros per month (it can cost you 0 euros for the rates Love Familia Total, Love Familia Sin Límites, Love Familia Esencial 2017, Love Sin Límites, Go Top, Go Up and Go Play 2017) .

Vodafone: 5 euros per month

Jazztel: 3.63 euros per month.

O2: 5 euros per month.

Pepephone: 3 euros per month.

yoigo: 3 euros per month.

R: 3 euros per month.

With mobile apps

Another alternative you can use is to use applications to have the same phone only for calls. How is it possible? You are only allowed to make and receive calls from two different smartphones. Although there are some details that you should take into account.

There are different apps that allow you to have the same number for calls. For example, messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. The thing here is that, when you log in on a mobile, asks us for the phone number. However, in the Meta messaging app, if you use multi-device mode you can have your account with the same number, but from two different devices. Something that can also be obtained on Telegram.

Although, the biggest drawback is that in one of them you will have to use WiFi, since you will not have an Internet connection through the mobile network of your rate. For this reason, the MultiSIM solution is the best option in case you need Internet at all times on these smartphones.