Preparing for a trip requires great organization. Once we have reserved the means of transportation and accommodation, the next step is to know all the options we will have to stay connected, even if we are on the other side of the world. Although most operators currently include roaming in their rates, the reality is that either it is limited and not always sufficient for our needs, or it only includes the countries of the European Union.

Given this situation, how are we going to be able to send WhatsApps or emails while we are away? The best solution that we will be able to find currently on the market are virtual SIM cards. Known as eSIM, this format allows us to have a data connection anywhere in the world, without having to change our number, or having to wait a few days until we receive the card in question. As simple as choosing the company, the rate, paying and starting to use our new number. All this in just a few seconds. We tell you.

Send WhatsApps without changing number

One of the main advantages that an eSIM provides us over a traditional SIM is that we can use a second number without having to remove our SIM. Therefore, to use the most common messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, it is not necessary to change our number, keeping our usual phone.

We will be able to keep in touch with the same people we usually talk to, with the guarantee that we will not miss any calls or messages. And, in addition, we are going to maintain fluid communications through WhatsApp when necessary. In addition, we will also be able to make calls and video calls through the application. A very common resource if we are going to spend long periods away from home.

Remember that, in the latter case, video calls consume much more data than conventional calls through WhatsApp. So, if you know that you are going to use this type of options, it is better that you contract an unlimited rate from the first moment, to avoid having to constantly expand the contracted rate.

How to have internet anywhere in the world?

Just a few years ago, when we traveled to a foreign country and wanted to have internet, we were forced to have to contract a local data plan with a company in the country where we were. In most cases, these types of solutions were not enough and, either we had to top up the balance quite regularly, or we had to pay a high fee, with its corresponding impact on our travel budget, from the moment we the one we set foot in that country. Fortunately, the situation has changed.

Choose the operator

Two of the main reasons for opting for an eSIM over traditional operators is both the cost savings it offers and the flexibility. The only thing we have to do is explore all the options that currently exist on the market to know which one best suits our needs.

It is important to evaluate all the elements that have weight in our decision. For example, keep in mind that not all operators allow us to share data with our computer or any other device. An aspect that can greatly reduce the number of options we have if our intention is to telework while traveling.

Select the rate

Within the eSIM market, the determining factor to calculate the price of the rate is the country to which we travel. Depending on the operator’s agreements with the country in question, we will be able to access more or less competitive rates. So it is important to spend some time exploring all of them.

In addition to this, we must select the duration of the trip. The more days we are in the destination country, the greater the cost we will have to assume. Despite this, the main advantage of this situation is that most companies have unlimited plans. So we will not have any worry about exceeding any usage limit.

Scan the QR code

Once we have chosen both the operator and the rate, the next step is to make the payment and, once done, we will only have to scan a QR code, download the eSIM profile, and start enjoying our connection. A process of no more than a few seconds that will allow us to have internet wherever we are in the world.