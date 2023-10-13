Amazon is one of the largest and most important e-commerce companies in the world. Millions of people shop daily on the platform, which offers a wide variety of products and services.

The gigantic presence of Jeff Bezos’ company is no coincidence. It has earned the trust of its customers by offering fast shipping through Amazon Prime, as well as a simplified returns process and transaction security.

If you are a regular user of this online store, you may feel nostalgic and wonder which one was your first purchase on Amazon.

Fortunately, the company keeps a history of all your purchases, and Finding out what the first order was is easier than you think.

How to find your first order on Amazon

The first step is to access the Amazon website and log in to your account. Go to the section Account and lists in the upper right corner, and then click My orders.

Within Your orders You can filter by date, choose the year, and you will see all the orders you placed on that date. Or you can also view the last 3 months or even archived orders.

Scroll down until you find your first purchase. It should be noted that, despite having been an old order, you have the opportunity to write a review about the product if you have not done so.

You can also view the order details, see the receipt, date, total and to whom it was sent.

From the mobile application

In the mobile application it is just as easy, the steps are similar and you will also be able to see all the information about that particular purchase.

Follow these steps to know from your mobile what was the first purchase you made on Amazon:

Tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom menu.

Select the option My orders. Tap on Filter and choose the year. Scroll down and you will find the first purchase you made.

Discovering your first purchase you made on Amazon is something curious that can even bring back memories or perhaps bad experiences, but in the end, it is something that you can have at hand thanks to the order history.