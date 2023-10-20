Actresses Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot have been described as wonderful in the Snow White remake.

Disney’s live-action version of Snow White has kept everyone in suspense, as a lot of negative information has emerged. But now, a recent report promises to dispel doubts, since test screenings with audiences have gone better than expected.

Despite rumors suggesting that lead star Rachel Zegler had been fired and that the film was at risk of being cancelled, we can confirm that this is nothing more than speculation. Everything is moving forward and it cannot be ruled out that it will be one of the highest-grossing films of 2024.

Despite the controversy surrounding Rachel Zegler and her comments on the original animated version, test screenings have yielded impressive results. The DisInsider reports that the film has achieved a notable score in these tests. Attendees say that both Zegler and the actress who plays the Evil Queen, Gal Gadot, are wonderful in their respective roles.

We will have to wait for the first trailer to know what they have prepared. But we’ll really know if Snow White is a good movie when it comes out on March 22, 2024.

As for other live-action Disney productions, the long-awaited remake of Hercules, directed by the Russo brothers and Guy Ritchie, is considering Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) and Taron Egerton (Kingsman) to play the demigod. However, Ariana Grande’s participation in the project is not yet confirmed.

On the other hand, it has been reported that the choice of the main character in the live-action version of Moana was influenced by Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the character in the animated version.

Additionally, Disney is working on adaptations of Bambi in the style of The Jungle Book and The Lion King. While it is rumored that filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresandillo has left the Merlin the Enchanter project.

Aristocats is also on the way and Carlos López Estrada is attached to the Robin Hood adaptation. This film will use a combination of live action and CGI, keeping the characters in their anthropomorphic form and presenting it as a musical, a twist on the original film.

In addition to these productions, Disney is advancing films based on The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen and Tarzan. Although rumors have been spread about the cast, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Finally, the mysterious situation of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, an animated film much loved by fans, draws attention. Although it’s unclear what will happen with this live-action adaptation, there is great anticipation surrounding its epic potential.

