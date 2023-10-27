snow-white and the seven dwarfs, live-action adaptation of the great classic Disney, has been at the center of numerous discussions in recent months, but until now it had never been officially shown to the public. Yesterday, however, the first official photo immortalizing it was finally shown snow-white and the seven dwarfs inside the house where they live.

As can be seen, in the choice of costumes, we tried to be as faithful as possible to the cartoon. snow-white (played by Rachel Zegler) is in fact wearing her yellow dress and blue top with red details on the shoulders. The only significant difference with the original are the long sleeves. No news, for the moment, regarding the evil witch (played by Gal Gadot), to the hunter (Ansu Kabia) or to the new character Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), but it is likely that little by little Disney will post more images.

snow-white has just been the victim of a major release date shift, which moved from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. Disney he then announced that the other projects he is working on will probably also be delayed, and quite a bit.

Returning to snow-white, the story will undergo some changes aimed at adapting to modern society. The love story experienced by the protagonist, for example, will take a backseat to the evolution that the girl will make over time, becoming the leader that her father always wanted her to be.