Snoke’s identity continues to generate speculation and this Star Wars theory associates the character with Luke Skywalker.

The Star Wars universe is no stranger to the science of cloning. Something we see in the prequel trilogy or The Clone Wars series. However, a recent twist in the canon comic Darth Vader #11 has shaken fans. In this installment of the Sith Lord series, they hint that a crucial character in the new trilogy, Snoke, could have been a clone of Luke Skywalker all along. Which raises an intriguing question about his true identity.

In this story that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader visits the sinister Palpatine on the planet Exegol. The key revelation is that Palpatine possesses a severed hand believed to have belonged to Luke Skywalker. This suggests that the Dark Side has been using Skywalker’s DNA in genetic cloning experiments. Posing an amazing connection to the origin of one of the iconic villains of the sequel trilogy, Snoke.

This theory has not been confirmed, for now.

Snoke’s origin and identity have been the subject of heated debate in the fan community. However, supplementary materials have confirmed that Palpatine created Snoke as part of a dark plan. Making him one of several genetically engineered beings on Exegol. Although it was known that Rey is Palpatine’s granddaughter and her father, Dathan, is an experimental clone of the Sith Lord, it has not been made clear if any biological template was used in the creation of Snoke.

The Star Wars theory that Luke Skywalker’s DNA from his missing hand was used to bring Snoke to life could solve many mysteries. Both items, the hand and Snoke, were involved in Palpatine’s cloning experiments on Exegol. Skywalker’s power and Force sensitivity could have served as an ideal template for creating a new vessel for Palpatine to inhabit, firm and full of life.

This astonishing twist finds precedent in Star Wars legends. There Palpatine effectively creates a genetic clone of Luke, known as Luuke Skywalker, using his severed hand. While the idea of ​​a second Luke in canon seems unlikely at this point, whatever they come up with to nicely connect the dots will surely be welcomed.

